Red Sox Call Up Sam Travis, Top First Base Prospect, From Triple-A Pawtucket

Sam Travis’ journey to the major leagues officially is complete.

The Boston Red Sox on Tuesday recalled the 23-year-old first base prospect from Triple-A Pawtucket ahead of their game against the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park. The team optioned right-handed pitcher Hector Velazquez to Pawtucket in a corresponding move.

Travis, who is making his first appearance on a major league roster, will wear No. 59 for Boston. He is the team’s third-ranked prospect behind only third baseman Rafael Devers and pitcher Jason Groome, per SoxProspects.com.

The Chicago native rose quickly through the Red Sox’s farm system before tearing his ACL last May, which ended his 2016 campaign. But Travis has bounced back with a strong start to 2017 and currently is hitting .286 with four home runs and 14 RBIs through 33 games for the PawSox.

Travis should help provide depth at first base, where Mitch Moreland has started for all but two of Boston’s 43 games this season.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images