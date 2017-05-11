Red Sox Vs. Brewers Lineup: Hanley Ramirez Out For Matinee Series Finale

Share this:

Hanley Ramirez’s cameo at first base lasted all of three innings.

The Boston Red Sox veteran made his 2017 debut at first base Wednesday night against the Milwaukee Brewers but exited with a right trap muscle spasm and was replaced by Mitch Moreland in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Ramirez will remain on the bench for Thursday’s matinee series finale at Miller Park, as Moreland gets the start at first base, batting fifth. The rest of Boston’s lineup remains unchanged from the team’s 7-4 loss to Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Eduardo Rodriguez will take the mound for the Red Sox in an attempt to salvage a win in the three-game set. The 24-year-old left-hander has pitched very well of late, allowing just four earned runs over his last 23 1/3 innings and recording three consecutive quality starts.

Here are the lineups for Thursday’s Red Sox vs. Brewers game.

RED SOX (17-16)

Mookie Betts, RF

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Josh Rutledge, 3B

Christian Vazquez, C

Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (1-1, 3.07 ERA)

BREWERS (18-16)

Jonathan Villar, 2B

Keon Broxton, CF

Hernán Pérez, LF

Travis Shaw, 3B

Domingo Santana, RF

Jesus Aguilar, 1B

Manny Piña, C

Orlando Arcia, SS

Jimmy Nelson, RHP (2-0, 4.83 ERA)

