The Red Sox and the Guardians will play the middle contest of their three-game series Wednesday evening at Progressive Field.

Boston is set to welcome back Rafael Devers, who missed the club’s last five games due to a knee issue. Alex Cora and company on Wednesday will limit Devers to the batter’s box, though, as he draws back into the lineup as the designated hitter. Pablo Reyes will play third base and bat seventh.

Tyler O’Neill will stay in the starting nine after returning to action Tuesday. The slugger will be joined in the outfielder by Jarren Duran and the red-hot Wilyer Abreu.

Cooper Criswell will start for the visitors, making his third appearance on the young season. The right-hander last pitched Thursday when he allowed four runs (one earned) on three hits over 2 1/3 innings against the Guardians at Fenway Park. Criswell’s counterpart Wednesday, Carlos Carrasco, started that game for Cleveland and earned a win after limiting Boston to two runs on four hits over 5 2/3 frames.

Here are the full lineups for the latest Red Sox-Guardians clash:

RED SOX (13-11)

Jarren Duran, CF

Rafael Devers, DH

Tyler O’Neill, LF

Wilyer Abreu, RF

Enmanuel Valdez, 2B

Connor Wong, C

Pablo Reyes, 3B

Bobby Dalbec, 1B

Ceddanne Rafaela, CF

Cooper Criswell, RHP (0-1, 4.26 ERA)

GUARDIANS (17-6)

Steven Kwan, LF

Andrés Giménez, 2B

José Ramírez, 3B

Josh Naylor, 1B

Will Brennan, RF

Tyler Freeman, CF

Estevan Florial, DH

Bo Naylor, C

Brayan Rocchio, SS

Carlos Carrasco, RHP (1-1, 3.44 ERA)