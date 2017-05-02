Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineups: Chris Sale Looks To Continue Dominant Stretch

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox need to support their ace.

Left-hander Chris Sale was brilliant in his first month in a Red Sox uniform but has only one win to show for it, as the Red Sox are averaging only two runs per game in Sale’s first five starts.

The Red Sox’s offense will try and get more run support for Sale against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night at Fenway Park.

Sandy Leon will do the catching for Sale and bat eighth, while Dustin Pedroia remains in the No. 6 hole in the lineup.

The Orioles will send Alec Asher to the mound to oppose the Red Sox ace. The right-hander will be making his first start since April 15 against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Red Sox will have another arm in the bullpen Tuesday, as Boston recalled right-hander Brandon Workman from Triple-A Pawtucket and placed knuckleballer Steven Wright on the 10-day disabled list with a left knee sprain.

Here are the lineups for Tuesday’s Red Sox vs. Orioles game.

RED SOX (13-12)

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mookie Betts, RF

Hanley Ramirez, DH

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Sandy Leon, C

Marco Hernandez, 3B

Chris Sale, LHP (1-2, 1.19 ERA)

ORIOLES (16-8)

Joey Rickard, RF

Adam Jones, CF

Manny Machado, 3B

Mark Trumbo, DH

Chris Davis, 1B

Jonathan Schoop, 2B

Trey Mancini, LF

J.J. Hardy, SS

Caleb Joseph, C

Alec Asher, RHP (1-0, 2.16 ERA)

