Red Sox vs. Twins Lineups: Eduardo Rodriguez Starts In Series Opener

After a 10-game homestand, the Boston Red Sox hit the road for a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins starting Friday night at Target Field.

Eduardo Rodriguez gets the ball for Boston in the series opener. Though his record sits at only 1-1, the left-hander has been strong for the Red Sox through four starts. He currently has a 2.70 ERA and only has allowed one earned run in his last 17 1/3 innings pitched.

Rodriguez will be countered by Twins starter Phil Hughes, who has had exceptional difficulty with Dustin Pedroia over the course of his career. In 41 at-bats against Hughes, Pedroia has recorded 16 hits (.390 batting average) with five home runs and 15 RBI, per MassLive’s Christopher Smith.

Christian Vazquez will do the catching for Rodriguez, making his third straight start behind the dish for Boston. And with Pablo Sandoval and Marco Hernandez both sidelined with injury, Josh Rutledge will start for the Red Sox at third base and bat seventh.

Here are the lineups for Friday night’s Red Sox vs. Twins game.

RED SOX (15-13)

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mookie Betts, RF

Hanley Ramirez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Josh Rutledge, 3B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Christian Vazquez, C

Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (1-1, 2.70 ERA)

TWINS (14-12)

Brian Dozier, 2B

Joe Mauer, 1B

Miguel Sano, 3B

Robbie Grossman, RF

Max Kepler, CF

Eduardo Escobar, DH

Jason Castro, C

Jorge Polanco, SS

Eddie Rosario, LF

Phil Hughes, RHP (4-1, 5.06 ERA)

