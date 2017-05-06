Red Sox Wrap: Boston’s Offense Erupts In 11-1 Blowout Win Over Twins

Share this:

Tweet







Dying for an offensive spark, the Boston Red Sox exploded for 11 runs in their 11-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Saturday.

Boston got the bats going early, as it posted an eight-run outburst in the second inning. Two of Boston’s 11 runs came by way of Chris Young solo homers.

Minnesota couldn’t solve Red Sox starter Rick Porcello, who limited the Twins to only one run over seven innings of work. The Boston ace only allowed seven hits and struck out six en route to his second victory of the 2017 campaign.

With the win, the Sox improve to 16-14 while the Twins fall to 15-13.

Here’s how it all went down.

GAME IN A WORD

Finally.

After getting off to a painfully slow start to the season, Boston’s bats finally woke up and posted their highest run total of the 2017 campaign.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

The Sox erupted for an eight-run second inning and chased Twins starter Nick Tepesch after just 1 2/3 innings of work.

ON THE BUMP

–Porcello, like several other Red Sox starting pitchers, had been plagued by a lack of run support to start the season. But Boston’s 10-run outburst Saturday was more than enough to earn Porcello his second win of the season.

The reigning American League Cy Young winner was brilliant against the Twins, only allowing seven hits over seven innings of work with six strikeouts. Porcello was never really in danger at any point Saturday, as his lone run allowed came on a Kevin Grossman solo shot in the third inning.

–Ben Taylor came on in relief in the eighth inning. After allowing a leadoff single to Joe Mauer, the right-hander got Ehire Adrianza to fly out to center, followed by an inning-ending double play off the bat of Kennys Vargas.

–Fernando Abad entered in the ninth inning and sat down the side in order.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

–Young had his best game of the season. The Red Sox outfielder went 2-for-5 with two solo home runs.

–Andrew Benintendi smacked a two-RBI double down the left field line in the second inning. The 22-year-old outfield went 3-for-6 on the afternoon.

–Xander Bogaerts is starting to heat up offensively. His 3-for-6 performance Saturday afternoon extended his hitting streak to 10 games.

–Sandy Leon broke out of his recent slump, going 3-for-5 with a home run and two singles.

–Dustin Pedroia went 1-for-4 with a three-RBI double in the second inning.

–Mitch Moreland recorded a 2-for-4 performance, including an RBI double. The Red Sox first baseman leads the majors in two-baggers with 14.

–Hanley Ramirez (1-for-5) and Josh Rutledge (1-for-3) both logged RBI singles.

–Mookie Betts was the lone Red Sox starter to not record a base hit, going 0-for-5 with a walk.

TWEET OF THE DAY

A very cool moment for Young.

Chris Young, who has hit 2 HR today, is wearing this shirt in support of Red Sox minor leaguer Kevin Steen who was injured in a car crash. pic.twitter.com/vh3ToSS0UG — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) May 6, 2017

UP NEXT

The Red Sox and Twins will square off in the finale of their three-game series Sunday afternoon. Chris Sale is scheduled to get the ball for Boston, and will be countered by Minnesota’s Ervin Santana. First pitch from Target Field is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports Images