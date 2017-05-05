Red Sox Wrap: Orioles Ride Offensive Explosion To 8-3 Win Vs. Boston

Share this:

The latest chapter in the Boston Red Sox-Baltimore Orioles rivalry has ended … for now.

The Orioles closed out the teams’ wild four-game series at Fenway Park with an 8-3 win Thursday night. Boston jumped out to an early lead, but Baltimore got to Kyle Kendrick and the Sox’s bullpen in a big way in the fourth and fifth innings.

The Orioles improved to 17-10 with the win, while the Red Sox dropped to 15-13 with the loss.

Here’s how it all went down.

GAME IN A WORD

Split.

Both teams went 2-2 during what was an eventful four-game series at Fenway Park.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

The Orioles’ offense exploded for seven combined runs over the fourth and fifth innings, which gave them a commanding lead.

ON THE BUMP

— With Steven Wright out for the season, Kendrick made his first major league start since 2015.

The right-hander got through the first two innings without allowing a run, but the Orioles broke through with a double steal in the top of the third to make it 2-1 Red Sox at the time.

And things unraveled for Kendrick in the fourth inning. Seth Smith drove in two runs on a double, and Manny Machado hit a three-run home run to give Baltimore a 6-3 lead.

In all, Kendrick pitched four innings and allowed six earned runs on eight hits and two walks.

— Ben Taylor took over in the fifth inning, and he had his struggles, too. He allowed two earned runs on four hits in the frame, and both runs came on RBI singles by J.J. Hardy and Adam Jones.

— Brandon Workman then came in relief for the sixth, seventh and eighth innings. He allowed five hits and a walk, but he kept the Orioles from adding any more runs to their already lofty total.

— Fernando Abad pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Xander Bogaerts (1-for-4 with an RBI) gave the Red Sox an early advantage when he hit a bloop single to right field, which immediately scored Mookie Betts (1-for-4). But Hanley Ramirez (2-for-4) also came around from first and scored on the play after Bogaerts successfully maneuvered out of a rundown. Betts, Ramirez and Bogaerts all got on base with two outs.

— Dustin Pedroia (1-for-3 with a walk) then gave Boston an immediate answer to Baltimore’s first run with a home run into the Green Monster seats.

Dustin Pedroia ends a 113 AB HR drought with a blast in to the monster seats pic.twitter.com/NAYtYATjV2 — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) May 5, 2017

— Boston certainly had its chances on offense, and one of its best came in the bottom of the seventh inning with the bases loaded. Andrew Benintendi (0-for-4) hit what appeared to be a sure double (at least) to deep right field, but Joey Rickard made s spectacular diving catch.

— Josh Rutledge (2-for-4), Jackie Bradley Jr. (1-for-4) and Christian Vazquez (1-for-4) all recored hits. Mitch Moreland went (0-for-4).

UP NEXT

The Red Sox will hit the road for six straight games in the Midwest, beginning with Friday night’s matchup with the Minnesota Twins. Boston is expected to send left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez to the mound, while Phil Hughes is projected to start for Minnesota at Target Field. First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET.

