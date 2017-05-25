Red Sox’s Chris Sale Comes Up Just Short Of Double-Digit Strikeout Record

Share this:

Chris Sale has been a strikeout machine for the Boston Red Sox in the 2017 season, but the left-hander didn’t have enough Wednesday night to break a Major League Baseball record.

The left-hander entered Wednesday’s contest against the Texas Rangers having recorded 10-plus strikeouts in eight consecutive starts, but the Texas Rangers prevented Sale from rewriting history.

Sale only punched out six Rangers in the game and allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits over 7 1/3 innings of work.

Ironically enough, this isn’t the first time Sale has just missed out on setting the record. He racked up eight straight 10-plus strikeout games in 2015 with the Chicago White Sox, but couldn’t register the record-breaking ninth. He and Pedro Martinez are the only pitches in MLB history to pitch eight consecutive outings with double-digit punchouts.

But given how nasty Sale has been this season, we have a feeling he’ll start a new strikeout streak in short time.

