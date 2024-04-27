Red Sox Vs. Cubs Lineups: Masataka Yoshida Makes Return

The Red Sox look to bounce back when they step into Fenway Park on Saturday and hope to get a boost on offense.

Boston dropped its series opener to the Cubs when Chicago earned a 7-1 victory Friday night. The loss was its second straight and third in its last four games.

Manager Alex Cora will bring Wilyer Abreu and Masataka Yoshida back into the lineup. Abreu had a day off and will bat cleanup behind Tyler O’Neill, and Yoshida is back in after missing the past five games. The Red Sox hope that he can lift the offense as the designated hitter. He’ll bat sixth in the order behind Connor Wong.

Yoshida at DH means Rafael Devers is back at third base and will bat second in the order behind lead-off man Jarren Duran.

Josh Winckowski will be the opener for Boston opposite Ben Brown. The right-hander’s last start was last Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. The 25-year-old gave up one run in 3 1/3 innings and had one strikeout.

First pitch for Red Sox-Cubs is scheduled at 4:10 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN starting with pregame at 3 p.m.

Here are the lineups both sides will run out Saturday.

BOSTON RED SOX (14-13)

Jarren Duran, CF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Tyler O’Neill, LF

Wilyer Abreu, RF

Connor Wong, C

Masataka Yoshida, DH

Enmanuel Valdez, 2B

Bobby Dalbec, 1B

Ceddanne Rafaela, SS

Josh Winckowski, RHP (1-1, 4.20 ERA)

CHICAGO CUBS (17-9)

Nico Hoerner, 2B

Mike Tauchman, RF

Ian Happ, LF

Christopher Morel, 3B

Michael Busch, 1B

Dansby Swanson, SS

Matt Mervis, DH

Yan Gomes, C

Pete Crow-Armstrong, CF

Ben Brown, RHP (0-0, 3.72 ERA)