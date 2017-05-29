Red Sox’s Dustin Pedroia Leaves Game After Colliding With Jose Abreu

Share this:

Dustin Pedroia can’t catch a break.

Just a few days after the Boston Red Sox second baseman left a game due to knee soreness, he was pulled from Monday’s contest in Chicago with another injury.

Pedroia was involved in a collision with Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu in the first inning of Monday’s game at Guaranteed Rate Field, as Abreu just beat Pedroia by sliding into first after fielding a groundball.

Pedroia suffered a sprained left wrist on the play and did not return. Josh Rutledge took over at second base.

Thumbnail photo via Neville E. Guard/USA TODAY Sports Images