Dustin Pedroia Leaves Red Sox Game As Precaution Due To Left Knee Pain

Dustin Pedroia’s Thursday night ended early.
The Boston Red Sox second baseman was pulled for the Sox’s game against the Texas Rangers after the fifth inning on what was a rainy night at Fenway Park. The reason wasn’t obvious at first, but the Red Sox later announced in the press box that he had left knee soreness and was lifted for precautionary reasons.
As multiple beat reporters pointed out, it was the same knee Pedroia hurt earlier in the season on Manny Machado’s slide.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP