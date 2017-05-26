Dustin Pedroia Leaves Red Sox Game As Precaution Due To Left Knee Pain

Share this:

Dustin Pedroia’s Thursday night ended early.

The Boston Red Sox second baseman was pulled for the Sox’s game against the Texas Rangers after the fifth inning on what was a rainy night at Fenway Park. The reason wasn’t obvious at first, but the Red Sox later announced in the press box that he had left knee soreness and was lifted for precautionary reasons.

Dustin Pedroia was removed from the game by John Farrell for left knee pain. #RedSox are calling it "precautionary." — Scott Lauber (@ScottLauber) May 26, 2017

Dustin Pedroia came out for precautionary reasons because of a sore left knee. Day-to-day. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) May 26, 2017

As multiple beat reporters pointed out, it was the same knee Pedroia hurt earlier in the season on Manny Machado’s slide.

Same knee, by the way, that Pedroia had surgery on in offseason and that took the brunt of the Manny Machado slide in Baltimore last month. — Scott Lauber (@ScottLauber) May 26, 2017

