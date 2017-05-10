Senators Fans Celebrate In Most Canadian Way After Ottawa Eliminates Rangers

Share this:

Stereotypes generally are bad, but there are worse things than being known for being nice and polite all the time.

The Ottawa Senators beat the New York Rangers 4-2 in their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, punching their ticket to the Eastern Conference finals. After the win, Sens fans in Ottawa reached peak Canada by celebrating in the street, but only when traffic allowed it.

This the most Canadian thing ever: Sens fans partying in the street, but only when the light turns red. Back to the sidewalk on green. pic.twitter.com/rXDykia3BN — Brian Platt (@btaplatt) May 10, 2017

The Senators will find out who they get to face in the Eastern Conference finals after the Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals meet Thursday night for Game 7 of their second-round playoff series. And if Washington wins, we might get a chance to see if the United States’ capital celebrates harder than Canada’s.

