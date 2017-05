Share this:

While you were sleeping, the Ottawa Senators ended the New York Rangers’ season.

Erik Karlsson scored a goal and added an assist as the Sens defeated the Rangers 4-2 to advance to their first Eastern Conference Final since 2007.

NESN.com’s Rachel Holt recaps everything that happened while you were sleeping in the video above, presented by Bedgear.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images