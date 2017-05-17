Senators Vs. Penguins Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 3 Online

Share this:

The Ottawa Senators stole home-ice advantage in their Eastern Conference final series against the Pittsburgh Penguins by splitting the first two games at PPG Paints Arena.

Now, it’s the Senators’ turn to defend home ice and try to take another step closer toward their first Stanley Cup Final appearance since 2007.

Here’s how you can watch Penguins vs. Senators Game 3 online.

When: Wednesday, May 17, at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Extra

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images