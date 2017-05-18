Shaq’s 17-Year-Old Son Makes Ridiculous Claim About LeBron James

Share this:

Shareef O’Neal only is 17 years old, but the kid thinks he already has what it takes to compete against one of the NBA’s best.

O’Neal, son of Pro Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, is a big fan of LeBron James and thinks he would have a pretty good shot against the Cleveland Cavaliers star in a game of 1-on-1.

Shareef O’Neal is 17 and really thinks he can beat the King one-on-one ➡️ https://t.co/TenwJZcmyh pic.twitter.com/MwX2rP5Ux2 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 18, 2017

While Shareef O’Neal’s claim certainly can’t be taken seriously, fans will be able to check out the youngster’s game in the near future. The 6-foot-8 guard has committed to play at Arizona and could see action with the Wildcats next year.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images