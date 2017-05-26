Stanley Cup Final 2017: Times, TV Schedule For Penguins Vs. Predators

No matter what happens in the Stanley Cup Final, it’s going to be quite a story.
The Pittsburgh Penguins will host the Nashville Predators in Game 1 on Monday night, and when it’s all said and done, history will be made.
On the Penguins’ side, Sidney Crosby has a chance to further solidify his standing as one of the greatest players of all time. Meanwhile, the Predators have turned Nashville, a non-traditional hockey market, into a hockey-crazed city. The first Stanley Cup in franchise history will only further that notion.
Here are the start times and TV info for each game. All times Eastern.
Game 1
Predators at Penguins
Monday, May 29 at 8 p.m. (TV: NBC)
Game 2
Predators at Penguins
Wednesday, May 31, 8 p.m. (TV: NBC Sports Network)
Game 3
Penguins at Predators
Saturday, June 3, 8 p.m. (TV: NBC Sports Network)
Game 4
Penguins at Predators
Monday, June 5, 8 p.m. (TV: NBC)
Game 5*
Predators at Penguins
Thursday, June 8, 8 p.m. (TV: NBC)
Game 6*
Penguins at Predators
Sunday, June 11, 8 p.m. (TV: NBC)
Game 7*
Predators at Penguins
Wednesday, June 14, 8 p.m. (TV: NBC)
*If necessary
Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP