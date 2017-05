Share this:

One of the most legendary television characters in history was enshrined into baseball immortality Saturday.

Homer Simpson was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame as part of the “Simpsons”-themed exhibit in Cooperstown, NY.

He even got his own plaque, which can be seen in the Instagram photo below.

Homer Simpson, welcome to "immortality." #FirstLook #HOFHomer #HOFClassic A post shared by Baseball Hall of Fame ⚾ (@baseballhall) on May 27, 2017 at 7:16am PDT

Here are some other highlights from the ceremony.

A deserving honor, indeed.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube screenshot