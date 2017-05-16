Terry Francona Welcomes Rays Manager Kevin Cash With Epic Troll Job

Share this:

That has to hurt, Kevin Cash.

The Tampa Bay Rays manager was with his team Monday at Progressive Field for a game against the Cleveland Indians, which meant he got to see Tribe manager Terry Francona. And Francona greeted him with quite the surprise.

Cash caught for the Boston Red Sox while Francona was the manager, and he also was a bullpen coach in Cleveland for his former skipper. So keep that in mind when you see Francona’s savage troll job during batting practice.

Francona said he had "something small" planned for Rays manager (and former Tribe bullpen coach) Kevin Cash. This just popped up during BP: pic.twitter.com/IBNvnmYS7B — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) May 15, 2017

“Something small” turned into a pretty hilarious burn.

