Terry Rozier, Brandon Jennings Exchange Fouls, Get Ejected From Game 3

Game 3 between the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards featured a bevy of chippiness, and the flaring of tempers continued into the fourth quarter.

As both squads began to dive into their bench with Washington’s lead growing larger, Terry Rozier and Brandon Jennings found extra minutes in the fourth. But, neither would last long in the game thanks to a series of fouls.

It all started when Rozier nudged Jennings, which pegged the Celtics guard with an infraction.

Brandon Jennings luring Rozier into an offensive foul then putting his hands behind his back like this is A1 pettiness #PettyWarz pic.twitter.com/nLwMm6bEGY — Kelly Woubre Jr. (@World_Wide_Wob) May 5, 2017

Jennings would respond with a foul of his own seconds later, followed by a double-technical which ultimately lead to both player’s ejections.

This isn’t the first time Jennings and Rozier have hashed it out on the court. The two also had an incident in Game 1.

Brandon Jennings went to step on Terry Rozier's shoe so he couldn't put it back on. Whatever it takes 😂 pic.twitter.com/RBTLD6494E — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 30, 2017

We’ll have to see if the two guards have anything to say to each other in Game 4 on Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images