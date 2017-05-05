Terry Rozier, Brandon Jennings Exchange Fouls, Get Ejected From Game 3

Game 3 between the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards featured a bevy of chippiness, and the flaring of tempers continued into the fourth quarter.
As both squads began to dive into their bench with Washington’s lead growing larger, Terry Rozier and Brandon Jennings found extra minutes in the fourth. But, neither would last long in the game thanks to a series of fouls.
It all started when Rozier nudged Jennings, which pegged the Celtics guard with an infraction.
Jennings would respond with a foul of his own seconds later, followed by a double-technical which ultimately lead to both player’s ejections.
This isn’t the first time Jennings and Rozier have hashed it out on the court. The two also had an incident in Game 1.
We’ll have to see if the two guards have anything to say to each other in Game 4 on Sunday.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images
