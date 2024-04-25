Jimmy Butler most likely won’t play in the opening-round series of the NBA playoffs against the Boston Celtics due to a knee injury.

But the Heat star still found a way to have his voice heard after Miami stunned the Celtics with a 111-101 win in Game 2 at TD Garden on Wednesday night.

Butler went to social media following the victory and trolled the Celtics. He superimposed his head on a graphic of Jaylen Brown, in which the Celtics star was quoted as saying, “Don’t let us get one,” after facing a 3-0 series deficit to the Heat last year in the Eastern Conference finals.

Butler also captained the post: “Feeling cute, might delete later. sikeeeee I ain’t deleting (expletive).”

Story continues below advertisement

Butler and the Heat appear to have some real estate inside the heads of the Celtics. Despite top-seeded Boston being heavy favorites in the series, the shorthanded Heat, who are the No. 8 seed, continue to be a thorn in the Celtics side.

The Heat knocked down a staggering 23 3-pointers while Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo and Caleb Martin each scored at least 20 points to upend the Celtics on Wednesday. According to ESPN’s Chris Herring, the Heat’s double-digit win was the first by team in the playoffs in 30 years when being an underdog of at least 14 points.

Butler’s Instagram post is just a visualization of the confidence the Heat possess despite their underdog status, especially with the best-of-seven series knotted at 1-1 and heading to Miami.