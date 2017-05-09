These 10 MLB Players Off To Hot Starts Likely Will Cool Down Soon

Share this:

With each major league ballplayer staring down six months of regular season play on Opening Day, every single one of them hopes for a fast start. However, having a strong month or two doesn’t guarantee that those trends and high levels of production will continue through to September.

As we march toward the dog days of summer, it gets harder to use the “small sample size” argument, but there still are certain statistics that need more time to stabilize before putting a whole lot of stock into them.

Some hot starts appear to be legit — like Yonder Alonso turning into a power hitter and Chris Sale getting back to collecting strikeouts — but not all performances are created equal.

The Sports Daily identified 10 players who have had success to begin 2017 yet could find it difficult to keep up their current pace.

