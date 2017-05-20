Tim Tebow’s Errant Throw Drilled Unsuspecting Fan Right Where It Hurts

Share this:

Tweet







It appears Tim Tebow still needs to work on his accuracy.

The former NFL quarterback turned baseball player was warming up before his game Tuesday night and one got away from him.

Tebow, who now plays for the New York Mets’ Single-A team, the Columbia Fireflies, accidentally hit an unsuspecting fan below the belt before their game against the Lakewood Blue Claws, according to the New York Post.

“I hear this guy behind me yell, ‘Watch out,'” Doug Brustman told the New York Post. “And as he’s yelling, the ball comes right through the railing and hits me right in the nuts. It was a direct hit.”

Brustman brought his 13-year-old daughter, Morgan, to see her idol play and ended up getting a little more than he bargained for.

“It was literally like a Seinfeld episode. The guy behind me shouts, ‘’It was TEBOW,'” said Brustman. “It reminded me of his days with the (New York) Jets when he couldn’t complete a pass. This guy is so inaccurate, even with a baseball.”

But ever the nice guy, Tebow came over to make sure Brustman was alright, and he even signed the ball and two books for the father-daughter duo.

“He didn’t have to come over. How can you hate him? He’s almost too good to be true,” Brustman said.

Looks like Tebow might have made a fan out of Brustman, once the pain subsides that is.

Thumbnail photo via Joshua S. Kelly/USA TODAY Sports Images