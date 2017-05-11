TNT’s Ernie Johnson Offers Touching Tribute To Chris Berman’s Late Wife

Share this:

Tweet







The Berman family received an outpouring of support all day Wednesday, including a touching tribute from one of ESPN’s chief competitors.

Kathy Berman, the wife of longtime ESPN personality Chris Berman, died Tuesday in a car crash in Connecticut. The tragic death obviously was a crushing blow to the Berman family and the entire ESPN family, as she left behind her husband and two children.

Among the tributes to Kathy Berman was this short tribute from TNT’s Ernie Johnson, who sadly has far too much experience with these sorts of things in the last few years.

NBA on TNT & Ernie Johnson send condolences to Chris Berman. pic.twitter.com/TBwyfbVTlS — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 11, 2017

TNT also offered its condolences to the Berman family during the network’s broadcast of the NBA playoff game between the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards.

“We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and sympathy from so many folks we know, and so many others we look forward to knowing,” the Bermans said in a statement, per TMZ. “Kathy Berman had a huge heart, and this would have warmed hers beyond belief. It certainly warmed ours. All of us need to keep the family of Edward Bertulis in our thoughts and prayers as well.”