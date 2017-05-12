Tom Brady Vs. The Madden Cover Curse: Can Patriots QB Break Eerie Trend?

Share this:

Tom Brady is on the cover of Madden 18, which brings us to one very important question: Should New England Patriots fans be worried?

If you believe in curses and jinxes, the answer will be a resounding “yes.”

Madden’s been around for nearly 30 years, and as the franchise shifted to featuring NFL players on the cover of the game, said players have, well, had some bad luck. A host of Madden cover athletes have either found themselves on the shelf with injury or having bad seasons or a wicked combination of both.

The Patriots aren’t immune to it, either. New England tight end Rob Gronkowski was on the cover last season, and the oft-injured All-Pro played in just eight games before his season ended with a back injury.

If there’s anyone who can break “the curse,” it’s Brady. Sure, he’s about to be 40 years old, but Brady goes to great lengths to ensure he’s healthy. But the Madden curse might be his biggest competition yet. Or not because curses and jinxes probably don’t exist. Just ask Brady himself.

The Patriots quarterback posted this video to social media Friday morning.

Regardless, here’s some past Madden cover athletes and their unfortunate fortune.