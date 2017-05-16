Watch Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s No. 88 Receive Patriotic Paint Job For Charlotte

Share this:

NASCAR stock cars often are described as billboards with engines. However, it would be much more appropriate to liken them to works of art.

At least, it’s hard not to feel that way after watching Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s No. 88 being prepped for the Coca-Cola 600.

In the race, which will take place at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 28, Earnhardt’s Chevrolet SS will sport a patriotic paint scheme in celebration of Memorial Day. A time-lapse video of workers giving the car its new look was tweeted by Nationwide 88 on Monday, and the footage is pretty fascinating.

THIS JUST IN: Check out @DaleJr's patriotic paint scheme for the Memorial Day race weekend at @CLTMotorSpdwy. 🚙 🇺🇸 #NW88JR pic.twitter.com/bRKk4a5QJD — Nationwide 88 (@nationwide88) May 16, 2017

Personally, while watching this, we couldn’t help but think of how Carl Long’s team must’ve felt after NASCAR nixed one of his sponsors.

