Watch Derek Jeter Give Heartfelt Speech During Jersey Retirement Ceremony

Share this:

Tweet







The New York Yankees officially ran out of single digit numbers Sunday night.

The Yankees honored former shortstop Derek Jeter by retiring his number before their game against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium, and the highlight came when the surefire Hall of Famer unveiled his iconic No. 2 in Monument Park. Your browser does not support iframes.

Jeter also gave a heartfelt speech in which he thanked the Yankees and their fans for their support during his 19-year MLB career.

Derek Jeter​ delivers his speech to the Yankee Stadium crowd. #JeterNight pic.twitter.com/cxY71AMCGb — YES Network (@YESNetwork) May 14, 2017

Jeter was the face of baseball for almost two decades, and his accomplishments, of course, are well known. A five-time World Series champion, Jeter amassed over 3,400 hits and was a 14-time All-Star, while never playing for a team with a sub-.500 record.

He was celebrated at Yankee Stadium by a long list of former teammates that included Mariano Rivera, Jorge Posada, Bernie Williams, Andy Pettitte and his former manager, Joe Torre.

Congrats, Jeets.

Thumbnail photo via Elsa/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports Images