Watch Hanley Ramirez Sabotage NESN’s Guerin Austin With Sunflower Seed Barrage

NESN sideline reporter Guerin Austin fought through considerable adversity Thursday to deliver a update on Tyler Thornburg.

Austin was minding her own business during the Boston Red Sox’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park when NESN’s cameras caught an odd sight: A handful of sunflower seeds flying across the screen.

The culprit? Red Sox slugger and noted videobomber Hanley Ramirez, who was out of Thursday’s lineup but stayed plenty busy by firing the tiny snacks in Austin’s direction.

As the Red Sox pointed out: Maybe Hanley was just doing his best impression of Boston Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas?

Whatever Ramirez’s motivation, Austin was able to maintain her composure and finish her update on Thornburg, who is back in Milwaukee for the first time since being trade from the Brewers this offseason. Take that, Hanley.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images