Watch Kyle Busch’s Hands-On Approach With Son During Go-Kart Rides

Kyle Busch likes to live on the edge.

Sometimes that edge is around the entrance to pit row, and sometimes it’s formed by a group of Team Penske crew members. When he’s at home, though, it’s near an old metal frame and a 50 cc motor.

The ever-controversial Joe Gibbs Racing driver tweeted a video Monday of him and his son, Brexton taking a go-kart for a spin. Busch clearly doesn’t think his son is ready to take the kart out alone, and he’s probably right, as Brexton seems to have trouble keeping his eyes on the road.

Testing day with @brextonbusch teaching him on the same go cart Tom taught me on. 🏁 pic.twitter.com/In1PgZ9YbO — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) May 1, 2017

Hey, no one’s ever been named dad of the year for being a stick in the mud. But considering Busch mentions his father raised him on the same kart, it might be time for an upgrade.