Watch NIO’s Electric Supercar Set Fastest Lap Time Ever On Nurburgring

The new NIO EP9 recently has been smashing lap records around the globe, from Circuit of the Americas to Shanghai International Circuit. Now, though, it’s laid claim to the most sought after record in the entire automotive industry.

NIO announced Friday its electric supercar had bested the Radical SR8LM’s overall Nurburgring lap record by posting a time of 6:45.900 around the 12.9-mile circuit. That’s 2.10 seconds faster than the time set by Radical, and an unbelievable 23.09 seconds quicker than the Lamborghini Huracan Performante, the previous fastest production car.

To add insult to injury, NIO, like Lamborghini, completed its flying lag in October. Meaning, when the Italian automaker announced its record in March , it had actually already been dethroned by the EV manufacturer.

We’re hardly surprised the first EV to beat out gasoline-powered cars to become king of “The Ring” was developed by a manufacturer in Formula E. Especially given how quickly teams in the all-electric series are accelerating the evolution of EV technology.

Thumbnail photo via NIO