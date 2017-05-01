Watch Young Mets Fan’s Foul-Mouthed Tirade After 23-5 Loss Vs. Nationals

Here’s one natural-born New York Mets fan.
A young Mets fan went on an emotionally charged, foul-mouth rant Sunday in the aftermath of their 23-5 loss to the Washington Nationals. Instagram user Mets_maniac shared the video in which the Mets kid unloads on pitcher Noah Syndergaard, manager Terry Collins and just about anyone else connected with this year’s team (caution: the video contains foul language.)
The Mets currently are 10-14 and trail the National League East-leading Nationals by 6.5 games.
Perhaps this Mets kid’s words will light a fire under them.
