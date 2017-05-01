Watch Young Mets Fan’s Foul-Mouthed Tirade After 23-5 Loss Vs. Nationals

Share this:

Here’s one natural-born New York Mets fan.

A young Mets fan went on an emotionally charged, foul-mouth rant Sunday in the aftermath of their 23-5 loss to the Washington Nationals. Instagram user Mets_maniac shared the video in which the Mets kid unloads on pitcher Noah Syndergaard, manager Terry Collins and just about anyone else connected with this year’s team (caution: the video contains foul language.)

This team needs a wake up call. Syndergarrd also needs a robotic arm!😡😡 SO: @barstoolsports A post shared by The Mets Maniac (@mets_maniac) on Apr 30, 2017 at 4:38pm PDT

The Mets currently are 10-14 and trail the National League East-leading Nationals by 6.5 games.

Perhaps this Mets kid’s words will light a fire under them.