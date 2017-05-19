What To Expect From Red Sox’s Hector Velazquez In MLB Debut Vs. Athletics

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox begin a four-game series against the Oakland Athletics on Thursday night and Hector Velazquez will make his major league debut on the mound for Boston.

The Red Sox used all eight relievers in the bullpen in Wednesday nights 13-inning win, so Boston is hoping Velazquez can go deep into the game on Thursday.

To hear Red Sox pitching coach Carl Willis’ expectations for Velazquez, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

