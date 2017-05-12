When Is The Juventus Vs. Real Madrid 2017 UEFA Champions League Final?

Share this:

European soccer’s elite competition has whittled itself down to two finalists.

Real Madrid and Juventus both won their semifinal series this week, earning the right to play for club soccer’s ultimate prize early next month.

The UEFA Champions League final will take place June 3 at The National Stadium of Wales in Cardiff.

The teams’ have experienced contrasting fortunes at this stage of the tournament.

Real Madrid will compete in its 15th European Cup/Champions League final, having won a record 11 times. “Los Blancos” also are trying to become the first team to successfully defend its title in the Champions League era (since 1992). Just 13 teams managed to defend their title in the European Cup era (between 1956 and 1992).

Juventus is in its ninth European Cup/Champions League final and seeks its first title since 1996. The Italian club has lost a record six finals, including against Real Madrid in 1998.