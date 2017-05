Share this:

While you were sleeping, Craig Anderson gave the Ottawa Senators a chance to play one more game.

The netminder made 45 stops, and Bobby Ryan helped snap his team’s 0-for-29 power-play slump as the Senators defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 to force Game 7 in the Eastern Conference finals.

NESN.com’s Rachel Holt recaps a crazy Tuesday night in the video above, presented by Bedgear.

Thumbnail photo via Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports Images