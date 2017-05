Share this:

While you were sleeping, the New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs battled into the wee hours of the morning.

The Yankees completed their sweep of the Cubs with a 6-5 victory in 18 innings and now hold the best record in the major leagues. The teams also combined for 48 strikeouts — the most ever in a game.

NESN.com’s Rachel Holt recaps the night that was in the video above, presented by Bedgear.

