2017 U.S. Open: TV Schedule, Tee Times For First Round At Erin Hills

Share this:

Tweet







The wait almost is over, golf fans.

The year’s second major will begin Thursday when the U.S. Open takes over Erin Hills in Erin, Wisc., and the golf world will be hoping for a controversy-less USGA tournament after a rough past two U.S. Opens. All eyes were on the greens two seasons ago at the much-maligned Chambers Bay, and then there was Dustin Johnson’s rules violation last year at Oakmont. Luckily for Johnson (and the USGA), he still won his first major.

Johnson since has overtaken the No. 1 spot in the World Golf Ranking, and he’ll be in one of the featured pairings along with 2015 U.S. Open winner Jordan Spieth and 2014 U.S. Open winner Martin Kaymer. They all are scheduled to tee off on the 10th hole at 8:35 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Past U.S. Open winners Rory McIlroy (2011) and Justin Rose (2013) will tee off alongside Jason Day on hole No. 1 at 2:09 p.m., and reigning Masters champion Sergio Garcia will join former major winners Bubba Watson and Adam Scott at 1:36 p.m. on the first hole.

The entire U.S. Open can be viewed on either FOX Sports 1 or FOX, and live streams are available at FOXSportsGo.com. Check out a full TV schedule and notable tee times for the first round below.

TV Schedule (all times ET)

First round: Thursday, June 15, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Fox Sports 1, 6-9 p.m. on FOX

Second round: Friday, June 16, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Fox Sports 1, 6-9 p.m. on FOX

Third round: Saturday, June 17, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on FOX

Final round: Sunday, June 18, 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. on FOX

Tee Times

First hole Thursday (all times ET)

7:51 a.m.: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Thomas Pieters, Brooks Koepka

8:35 a.m.: Webb Simpson, Ernie Els, Lucas Glover

1:36 p.m.: Bubba Watson, Adam Scott, Sergio Garcia

1:47 p.m.: Henrik Stenson, Charl Schwartzel, Louis Oosthuizen

1:58 p.m.: Jimmy Walker, Justin Thomas, Paul Casey

2:09 p.m.: Jason Day, Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy

2:20 p.m.: Steve Stricker, Stewart Cink, Phil Mickelson (if he plays)

10th hole Thursday (all times ET)

7:51 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm

8:02 a.m.: Lee Westwood, Ross Fisher, Graeme McDowell

8:13 a.m.: Danny Willett, Zach Johnson, Angel Cabrera

8:24 a.m.: Matt Kuchar, Francesco Molinari, Patrick Reed

8:35 a.m.: Martin Kaymer, Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson

Thumbnail photo via Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports Images