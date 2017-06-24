24 Hours Of Le Mans Hot Lap: iRacing Walkthrough Of Circuit De La Sarthe

Share this:

Some of the biggest automakers make their ways to France each year to compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. But what is it that makes the famed race so challenging?

Well, first and foremost, its track is one of the most unique in all of racing, and is a true test of both drivers and cars’ abilities.

At 8.469 miles, the Circuit de la Sarthe isn’t as easy to learn as most tracks, and we aren’t just talking about memorizing the turns. Since the vast majority of the lap is run on public roads, there are lots of bumps throughout, and it’s important to know where you should place your car so that it doesn’t get unsettled.

With technical corners breaking up long straights, parts of the circuit also require drivers to take risks and use all the available road to maximize their straight-line speed.

The unique challenges presented by the Circuit de la Sarthe seem even more daunting when you consider pilots sometimes have to focus on those while racing in the dark.

Watch the video above to have Joe Peak, commentator for the Global Sim Racing Channel, give you a detailed look at how drivers will set a fast lap during the 24 Hours of Le Mans.