Adrian Wojnarowski, Bobby Marks Officially Join ESPN In NBA Reporting Shakeup

The steady stream of NBA news ahead of July 1 free agency isn’t just limited to players.

ESPN announced Wednesday morning it has hired veteran NBA journalist Adrian Wojnarowski from his old post at Yahoo! Sports’ “The Vertical.” Wojnarowski will make his ESPN debut July 1 on SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt and will be “central in ESPN’s multimedia coverage of the NBA throughout the year,” per an ESPN release.

Wojnarowski is a huge hire for ESPN, as he’s emerged as the preeminent source for NBA breaking news involving free agency, trade rumors and more. The Bristol, Conn., native has been especially busy of late, reporting Tuesday that the Boston Celtics have a plan to acquire both Gordon Hayward and Paul George and later that night indicating the New York Knicks could part ways with Phil Jackson, which they did Wednesday morning.

ESPN also brought on Wojnarowski’s former “Vertical” colleague, Bobby Marks, to serve as an NBA front office insider. Marks spent two decades working in the front office of the New Jersey and Brooklyn Nets, spending the last five as the team’s assistant general manager.

Both Wojnarowski and Marks will make regular appearances on SportsCenter, NBA Countdown and other ESPN shows, per the network.

