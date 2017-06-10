Belichick Family Now Owns Ridiculous Number Of Super Bowl Rings

Share this:

The New England Patriots currently employ three members of the Belichick family: dad Bill and sons Steve and Brian.

After Friday night, they officially own an astounding 10 Super Bowl rings between them.

Dozens of photos and videos from the Patriots’ Super Bowl LI ring ceremony filtered out on social media, but perhaps none were more impressive than this one, which shows Belichick embracing his two sons, diamonds weighing down their hands.

The Belichick's have so many rings… pic.twitter.com/CjXK8y8wsX — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) June 10, 2017

Bill Belichick’s seven Super Bowl rings (five with the Patriots, two with the New York Giants) apparently weren’t enough for him, either.

Photos from the event show the Patriots head coach wearing nine(!) rings, meaning he must have brought two of his AFC or NFC championship ones along with him.

Bill Belichick with fists full of rings. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/LGSQ1RpX9O — Tyler Sullivan (@TylerSully) June 10, 2017

Legend.

