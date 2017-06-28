Brandon Marshall Still Is Waiting For Tom Brady To Send Him A Jersey

Share this:

Tom Brady made a promise to Brandon Marshall back in 2010, but seven years later, the New England Patriots quarterback still has yet to come through.

Marshall, who was playing with the Miami Dolphins at the time, asked Brady for a jersey to add to his collection. Brady said he would oblige to the request, but the New York Giants wideout still is jersey-less, and Marshall hasn’t forgotten.

“Tom, if you’re listening, in 2010, you said you were going to send me your jersey,” Marshall said in a message to Brady sent through Sporting News. “I asked after the game, and I asked if you would give me your jersey. You said, ‘I will but I can’t give it to you now. I’ll have our guys send it.’

Marshall, of course, has crossed paths with Brady a handful of times since that 2010 meeting, as the veteran receiver spent two seasons with the Patriots’ AFC East rival New York Jets. Brady probably wasn’t in the mood to chat, though, as Jets-Patriots games typically are heated contests.

Marshall’s request might be coming at a sensitive time for Brady, who hasn’t had the best of luck with jerseys of late. The Patriots QB had his jersey stolen in both of New England’s last two Super Bowl appearances, which eventually were returned to him after a lengthy FBI investigation.

