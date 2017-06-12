Car Goes Airborne, Collides With Bus In Terrifying, Fatal Accident

Share this:

One of the most shocking and horrifying car crashes you’ll ever see resulted in one fatality and dozens injured.

A car traveling on an expressway in the Aichi Prefecture of Japan on Saturday spun out of control, went airborne over the median and collided with a bus carrying tourists, according to The Japan Times. The car’s driver, 62-year-old doctor Masamitsu Ikumawas, was killed, and 45 of the 47 passengers on the bus sustained injuries.

A camera on the bus captured the horrifying moment, which can be seen in the video below (Warning: the following footage might be disturbing to some).

Six passengers reportedly suffered broken bones, and others were bleeding from the head after being struck by broken glass.

Following the accident, the expressway was closed for about five hours, according to the Japan Times.