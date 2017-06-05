Celebrating Robert Kraft In Honor Of Patriots Owner’s 76th Birthday

Share this:

The man who has overseen the New England Patriots’ golden age turned 76 on Monday.

In honor of Robert Kraft’s birthday, we took a look back at what the Brookline, Mass., native has been able to accomplish since he bought his hometown team in 1994.

The SparkNotes version: Kraft’s tenure as Patriots owner has included eight of the franchise’s nine Super Bowl appearances and all five of its titles. Not too shabby.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images