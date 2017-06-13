Conor McGregor Takes Dig At Floyd Mayweather’s Age As Fight Rumors Fly

Share this:

As rumors fly over Conor McGregor possibly fighting Floyd Mayweather Jr. later this summer, The Notorious couldn’t help but take another shot at his potential opponent.

This time, McGregor poked fun at Mayweather’s age in an Instagram post Tuesday. McGregor turns 29 next month, while Mayweather turned 40 in February.

Man, much respect to Floyd Senior still getting a few rounds in at the gym. I hope I can still train at that age. Respect. A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Jun 12, 2017 at 9:43pm PDT

McGregor and Mayweather have traded jabs via social media and through the media on several occasions, so the UFC champion’s latest dig should come as no surprise. Perhaps it’s even McGregor’s way of trying to bait Mayweather into finalizing a deal, as it’s sounding more and more like the much-hyped superfight might soon become a reality.

In any event, McGregor dropped another post several hours later Tuesday in which he seems to indicate that he’s ready to throw down.

Just tell us the ruleset. A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Jun 13, 2017 at 10:09am PDT

Hopefully these two will put pen to paper soon enough, as the buildup to a fight between McGregor and Mayweather sure would be entertaining, even if the bout itself ends up being a dud.

