Conor McGregor Takes Dig At Floyd Mayweather’s Age As Fight Rumors Fly

As rumors fly over Conor McGregor possibly fighting Floyd Mayweather Jr. later this summer, The Notorious couldn’t help but take another shot at his potential opponent.
This time, McGregor poked fun at Mayweather’s age in an Instagram post Tuesday. McGregor turns 29 next month, while Mayweather turned 40 in February.
McGregor and Mayweather have traded jabs via social media and through the media on several occasions, so the UFC champion’s latest dig should come as no surprise. Perhaps it’s even McGregor’s way of trying to bait Mayweather into finalizing a deal, as it’s sounding more and more like the much-hyped superfight might soon become a reality.
In any event, McGregor dropped another post several hours later Tuesday in which he seems to indicate that he’s ready to throw down.
Hopefully these two will put pen to paper soon enough, as the buildup to a fight between McGregor and Mayweather sure would be entertaining, even if the bout itself ends up being a dud.
Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images
