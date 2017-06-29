Cubs Close Ranks, Condemn Miguel Montero After Catcher’s Critical Comments

Share this:

Miguel Montero’s decision to speak his mind Tuesday night cost him his job — and then some.

The Chicago Cubs catcher bizarrely threw his pitcher under the bus after a loss to the Washington Nationals, blaming Jake Arrieta for being slow to the plate while the Nats racked up seven steals. The Cubs designated Montero for assignment the following day, and apparently, the move was not a coincidence: They are NOT happy with the veteran catcher.

Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo was the first to chime in during a radio appearance on ESPN 1000 in Chicago.

“We win as a team, we lose as a team,” Rizzo said, via ESPN. “If you start pointing fingers, that just labels you as a selfish player. I disagree. We have another catcher (Willson Contreras) who throws out everyone who steals, and he (catches for) Jon Lester who doesn’t (throw) over. It’s no secret. Going to the media with things like that, I don’t think it’s very professional.”

Chicago president Theo Epstein was next to criticize Montero while explaining the move to demote him to the minors.

“I just came to the conclusion that now more than ever we need to be a team,” Epstein said. “This was an example of being a bad teammate publicly and that we’d be better off moving on and not standing for it.”

Arrieta admitted Montero apologized to him for the comments and insisted the two are on good terms. But the underachieving Cubs, who enter Thursday at an even .500, apparently aren’t taking any chances when it comes to a potential locker room divide.

“There are too many young guys in there that are impressionable,” manager Joe Maddon added. “You don’t want to foster, nurture or condone that kind of message.”

