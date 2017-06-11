Dale Earnhardt Jr. Wishes He Wasn’t To Blame For Issue At Pocono

Share this:

Some people think racing drivers make too many excuses when things go wrong, but Dale Earnhardt Jr. did the exact opposite after his exit from the Axalta presents the Pocono 400.

Earnhardt was forced to retire from Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race with a transmission issue. The 42-year-old had the same issue during practice for the race, and blew his engine during practice when he grabbed second gear, instead of fourth.

After his early exit, however, Earnhardt took sole responsibility for the problem.

"This is not a common issue, but it has been this weekend."- @DaleJr on shifting problems in Pocono.#NASCARonFS1 https://t.co/eZZZ33jUMl — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) June 11, 2017

This is a nice reminder that even professionals make simple mistakes.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew O’Haren/USA TODAY Sports Images