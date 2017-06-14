Damian Lillard Wants Blazers To Sign Paul George As Free Agent, Which Is Impossible This Summer

Share this:

Portland Trail Blazers superstar guard Damian Lillard was asked Wednesday on Twitter who he wanted his team to sign as an NBA free agent this summer.

His response included a worthy name, but with one major problem.

@Dame_Lillard if you could bring in any free agent this summer, who you want? 👀 — TyTy (@Traww_44) June 14, 2017

Paul George / few others https://t.co/mG8vbnDbqm — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) June 14, 2017

Indiana Pacers superstar forward Paul George would be a fantastic addition to the Blazers roster. However, he’s not eligible to be an unrestricted free agent until the summer of 2018, not this summer.

Besides, George is expected to join the Los Angeles Lakers at some point, according to some reports. He’s a Southern California native, after all, and adding a superstar should be one of the next steps in the Lakers’ ongoing rebuild.

Maybe Lillard can persuade George to take his talents to the Pacific Northwest?

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images