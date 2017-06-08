David Price’s Statement To The Media Comes At Odd Time For Red Sox

Share this:

Tweet







David Price is on the mound for the Boston Red Sox in a rubber match in the Bronx against the New York Yankees on Thursday, but Price has a message for the Media.

Price issued a statement Wednesday afternoon that he will no longer participate in interviews on days he doesn’t pitch or answer questions “on a personal level.”

Former Red Sox pitcher Dennis Eckersley and former outfielder/infielder Steve Lyons sounded off on Price prior to the game on “Red Sox First Pitch,” and you can hear what they had to say in the video above.

Thumbnail photo from Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images