Did Andre Ward Beat Sergey Kovalev In Fight No. 2 On Low Blows? See For Yourself

The outcome of Andre Ward vs. Sergey Kovalev II was less slightly less controversial than their first bout.

Ward defeated Kovalev Saturday on a technical knockout in the 8th round to retain his WBA, IBF, WBO, and Ring light-heavyweight championship belts. Ward initially stunned Kovalev with a right-handed blow to his head, but the ensuing sequence of body shots has the boxing and wider sports world buzzing.

Many wonder if one (or more) of Ward’s body shots was actually a low blow?

After the fight, Kovalev claimed Ward had indeed hit him below the belt but referee Tony Week’s didn’t need to stop the fight.

“It was a low blow, again another one,” Kovalev said, per The BBC. “We are boxers. I could still continue. Why stop the fight?”

Ward won their first encounter 114-113, but some many claim Kovalev should have been the victor.

The circumstances changed in their highly anticipated rematch.

But the fact boxing often serves up debate topics remains firmly in place.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images