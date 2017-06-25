Don’t Look Now… Mets Promote Tim Tebow To High-A Club In St. Lucie

Share this:

Tim Tebow’s dream isn’t dead. In fact, it just became (slightly) more of a reality.

The New York Mets announced Sunday they’re promoting Tebow from the Single-A Columbia Fireflies to the Advanced-A affiliate St. Lucie Mets.

Admittedly, Tebow’s promotion is a bit puzzling given his stats: The quarterback-turned-outfielder was hitting just .222 with three home runs, 23 RBIs and 69 strikeouts in 63 games for Columbia this season. But general manager Sandy Alderson and the Mets’ organization apparently believe Tebow is trending in the right direction.

“It’s not like he’s tearing up the league, but at the same time all of the indications are positive in terms of various things we look at — chase rates and exit velocity,” Alderson said Sunday, via ESPN.com. “The bottom line is the average isn’t there, but he’s improving.”

Tebow still has a long way to go before even sniffing the major leagues, but his jump is pretty significant for a guy who was on an NFL roster less than two years ago and hadn’t played organized baseball since high school before resurrecting his baseball career last fall.

Thumbnail photo via Joshua S. Kelly/USA TODAY Sports Images