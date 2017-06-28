Drivers Explain How To Stay Out Of Trouble During First Lap Of Race

Share this:

To an outside observer, standing race starts seemingly are sheer chaos, and it apparently isn’t any different from inside the cockpit.

Formula E posted a video Wednesday in which various drivers explained how they try to get the best starts possible. They also talked about what they do after the lights go out to stay out of trouble on the first lap.

Standing Starts, much like restarts in NASCAR, drivers have to focus on when they should get on the power, whether there are slower cars ahead they have to avoid and if anybody is alongside them. Unlike in oval racing, however, they also have to worry about the whole field bunching up as everybody approaches Turn 1.

The video offers good insight into the mind of a racing driver, whether they race in FE or another series, as they’re sitting on the grid. It also highlights the fact that FE drivers face challenges that are unique to the all-electric series, such as being able to hear the crowd while waiting for the off.