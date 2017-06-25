F1 Live Stream: Watch Formula One Azerbaijan Grand Prix In Baku Online

Share this:

Formula One fans might finally get the three-way battle they’ve been waiting for, with Red Bull Racing looking set to challenge for its first win of the season during Sunday’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Introduced to the F1 calendar in 2016 as the European Grand Prix, the 3.73-mile Baku City Circuit has an interesting layout. The mix of high- and low-speed corners with wide and narrow parts of the track, are a real test of a car’s setup, and a driver’s racecraft.

Lewis Hamilton wants to redeem himself after the FIA’s since-repealed radio ban handicapped him in Baku last year, though his Friday struggles suggest he’ll have a hard time doing so. That’s fortunate for Red Bull, which looks unexpectedly strong this weekend, with Max Verstappen topping the time sheets in both FP1 and FP2.

Here’s how to watch the 2017 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix online:

When: Sunday, June 25, at 9 a.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

